Man hospitalised following aggravated burglary in Telford

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in the Sutton Hill area.

The incident happened in Stebbings, Sutton Hill at around 7pm yesterday (Wednesday 28 December).

Officers were called to a report of three men, armed with a hammer and knife, who assaulted a man outside a property in Stebbings, after demanding money from him. They are described as white, in their early 20s and wearing dark clothing, one of them was carrying a red pizza delivery bag.

The victim, a man in his 60s, remains in hospital undergoing treatment. He is not in a life-threatening condition.

Detective Inspector Robert Mountford said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the victim, and we really need the public’s help to locate the offenders. I would like to appeal to anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant you think it might be, to contact us.

“People are likely to see an increased police presence in the Sutton Hill area and I would like to thank the local community for their understanding and assistance while our investigation continues.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 0536S of 28 December 2016.

If you want to give information but don’t want to give your name you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. Crimestoppers are not part of the police, when you contact them you won’t be identified. The only person who knows you have given information is you.