Car reversed into shop front during burglary in Bridgnorth

A car was reversed into a shop front during a burglary in Bridgnorth in the early hours of yesterday morning, Wednesday 28 December.

Shortly after midnight a car, believed to be a silver Mazda, was reversed into the front of a shop in High Street allowing offenders to gain entry and steal a number of beauty products.

The car then left the scene.

Police officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who was in High Street, Bridgnorth late on Tuesday night and might have seen the vehicle or the offenders, or has any information which would help them with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via their website, www.crimestoppers-uk.org quoting incident 9S of 28 December.