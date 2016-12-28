Young artist transforms children’s A&E room

A room for children inside the A&E Department at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) has been transformed into a colourful animal kingdom.

Student and artist Victoria Jenkinson has spent hours painting the walls of a side room set aside for the treatment of youngsters in order to improve their hospital experience.

She said: “I thought the idea of a jungle scene was perfect as children love animals and it gave me the chance to add a real splash of colour.”

Despite her impressive skills with a paintbrush, Victoria, 20, is actually studying history at Keele University.

She said: “I studied art at A-Level but my aim is to become a history teacher. I love art but want to enjoy it as a hobby rather than a career.

“I have never done anything like this before. It is not something I do as a job; I just wanted to do something that will benefit the children. I am delighted with the end result and really enjoyed doing it.”

Karen Thompson, A&E Ward Manager at RSH, said: “We are thrilled with how wonderful the room looks. It is now a much nicer experience for children coming to A&E.”