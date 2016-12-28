Police investigate attempted cash in transit robbery in Telford

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses to an attempted cash in transit robbery at the Tesco petrol station on the Wrekin Retail Park.

A G4S van was at the petrol station at around 8.40am today when a nearby car, believed to be a blue/light blue Citroen Xsara, drove at a G4S employee.

Police suspect that this was done with intent as it is reported that the car was parked near the Tesco petrol station for a period of upto an hour before the attempt.

The G4S employee, upon noticing the actions of the car, retreated into the petrol station.

The car is believed to have made off, empty handed, in the direction of Ketley Brook roundabout, Telford.

If you have any information relating to this incident or if you have seen a car matching the description in the area at the time call West Mercia Police on 101 referencing 0097S of 28 December.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org