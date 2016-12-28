Car fails to stop after colliding with pedestrian in Madeley

Police are investigating a collision in Madeley on Friday, 23 December, and officers are appealing for witnesses.

The collision happened at about 8.45pm in Ironbridge Road, near to the junction with Wrekin View, and involved a small car, which was travelling towards Ironbridge, and a pedestrian who was crossing the road. The car failed to stop at the scene.

The pedestrian, a man, suffered minor leg injuries.

Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle or the pedestrian before the collision occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 705S of 23 December.