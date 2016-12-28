A golden night of celebration for New College Telford

Shropshire’s double Paralympic gold medal winner John Walker was guest of honour at New College Telford’s end of year awards evening.

The Newport-based archer, who was part of Team GB’s record-breaking medal haul in Rio, helped to hand out the certificates at the ceremony, held at the Whitehouse Hotel in Wellington.

He also spoke about how a determination to succeed – regardless of the obstacles which might be put in the way – is the key to achievement for Shropshire’s young people.

A total of 27 New College Telford students were recognised for their outstanding achievement and commitment over the last academic year, while past and present students provided music in the interval.

From the Communication and Science area, Holly Davies handed out awards to Catherine Pennington, Cerys Nash, Amber Mansell and Thomas Billington.

For Business, Law and Leisure, Jenny Nolan recognised William Beddow, Matthew Bailey, Brendan O’Keefe, Vicky Cox, and James Adey.

New College Telford’s Business Development Manager Renee Gilbert introduced individual award winners Rachael Venn, Luke Lloyd, Chris Davies, and Callum Moffatt – and also presented a prize to the Southwater Event Group, which was named Employer of the Year.

For Social Sciences and Health Studies, Maxine Cumming handed out certificates for Dominic Rogers, Emma Salter, Zaiba Nadeem and Jordan Rathbone.

And head of Vocational Studies and Higher Education, Mandy Parker, recognised Isis Sky, Billy Price, Jade Cowen, Anna Silvers, Kirsty Perkins, Jessica Smout, and James Revitt.

The final three awards went to Lewis Joyce who won the Student Services award, James Owen who picked up the special Georgia Williams Trust award, and Andra Brasovanu, who was given the Principal’s Award.

Staff, students and parents attended the awards ceremony in the Whitehouse Hotel banqueting suite, alongside the mayor of Telford & Wrekin, Councillor Rae Evans.

New College Telford’s interim principal Martin Smith said: “These awards are all about honouring students who have gone the extra mile to excel in their chosen career course of study.

“It is our belief that ambition is at the heart of success, and commitment to academic, professional and personal development is key to achievement.”