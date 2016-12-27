Woman’s body discovered by teenager in woods in Madeley

Police are trying to identify a boy, thought to be around 15-years-old, who discovered a woman’s body in woods in Madeley yesterday morning.

The discovery was initially reported to police at 10:44am by a man walking his dog after he came across the boy who was distressed at discovering the body.

The boy left the scene before officers arrived and had a chance to speak to him and check on his welfare.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances leading up to her death.

The woman’s next of kin has been informed and we are awaiting formal identification.

Detective Inspector Billy Scott said: “We are very keen to speak to the boy who discovered the body, we believe he is around 15-years-old. He was understandably very shaken by the ordeal and we are keen to check on his welfare as a matter of urgency. He might also have information that may help with our enquiries.”

If anyone has information that could help police to identify the boy or piece together the events leading up to the woman’s death they should call 101 and quote incident 166s of 26 December 2016.