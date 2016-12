A woman was taken to hospital following a collision on the A49 at Woofferton this morning.

The crash happened at the junction of the A49 and A456 near the Salway Arms and involved a car and HGV.

West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and one fire appliance from Ludlow attended the incident at just after 7.30am.

A diversion was put in place following the collision.