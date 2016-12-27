Shrewsbury Town boss bemused by refereeing decision

Paul Hurst could not believe the referee’s decision not to award his side a penalty in yesterday’s 2-1 defeat against Bolton Wanderers.

Louis Dodds’ cross was handled by Andrew Taylor, and the assistant waved his flag to indicate a penalty.

However, the referee ignored the call, much to the fury and bewilderment of Paul Hurst.

At the time of the incident the game was on a knife edge, after Junior Brown had reduced the deficit.

David Wheater’s first brace since 2012 had put the former Premier League outfit in a commanding position, prior to the grandstand finish.

Salop boss Paul Hurst was left confused following the penalty moment, that could have seen Shrewsbury end their five-game losing streak against the Trotters.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “I’ve tried to talk the referee now but he’s in the shower. I don’t understand why he’s got an assistant who’s got a perfect view of it, but he goes against him.

“I’ve seen it on the footage from a distance, but he (Andrew Taylor) clearly moves his body in an unnatural position.

“I think when you come to somewhere like this you need a couple of things to happen. One is big decisions to go for you and the other is that we can’t give away goals like the first one.”

The former Grimsby boss was also frustrated with his side’s lack of concentration from set pieces.

He added: “Overall we haven’t got anything from the game because of our failure to defend set-pieces.

“An individual error for one of them and then also a foul on Dom Smith. Second half I think we were the better team, we asked Bolton a lot of questions, and I’m not sure how many tougher games they will have here in particular.”

It has been revealed that striker Sylvain Ebanks-Blake was substituted at the beginning of the second half due to a hamstring injury.

Article by: Ryan Hillback