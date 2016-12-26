Match Report: Bolton Wanderers 2 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town fall to a narrow defeat against Bolton; but the club are reeling after an eventful Christmas trip to Ireland.

Sylvain Ebanks-Blake is alleged to have been involved in a fracas with Jim O’Brien, in a Christmas trip to Ireland.

It is understood that the break had been booked prior to Paul Hurst’s appointment, whilst none of the management staff travelled.

Despite being involved in the headlines for the wrong reasons, Ebanks-Blake started the game, as Paul Hurst named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat Bristol Rovers 2-0. Callum Burton was called up to the bench, with Mark Halstead suffering an ankle injury in training.

Shrewsbury started the match in a positive fashion. The aforementioned Jim O’Brien and Sylvain Ebanks-Blake linked up well before the ball fell to Junior Brown. His strike was blocked and Trotters keeper Ben Alnwick collected possession.

Bolton came close to taking the lead moments later. Former Manchester United defender Tom Thorpe connected to a corner, the ball took a deflection off a Town player and Jayson Leutwiler needed to be alert to claw the effort away.

Mat Sadler was initially beaten by Sammy Ameobi, but the former Birmingham man recovered to tackle behind for a corner.

However, the resulting set piece led to Bolton taking the lead. Jayson Leutwiler got a hand to the corner, but the ball fell invitingly for David Wheater who prodded home from close range.

The Trotters doubled their advantage in quick succession. Ian Black fouled ex Liverpool midfielder Jay Spearing. Shrewsbury failed to deal with the free-kick, and David Wheater scored a rare double by hammering the ball into the back of the net.

Shrewsbury tried to rally towards the end of the first period, although Jim O’Brien’s effort from outside the box missed the target by a decent distance.

At the beginning of the second half, Ebanks-Blake was replaced by Stoke City loanee George Waring.

The striker looked to make an early impact, and his marauding run was only halted by a rash challenge from David Wheater.

Then goal machine Louis Dodds attempted to add his fourth in as many games, but his strike just missed the target.

Salop had an excellent chance to pull a goal back. Jim O’Brien played Jack Grimmer through, he powered forward before driving the ball across the face of goal. George Waring was inches from connecting, and Junior Brown couldn’t sort his feet out in time.

Shrewsbury’s number one was alert, as he denied promising youngster Zach Clough. Jayson Leutwiler parried the low drive to safety.

Salop were irked by the referee’s decision not to award them a penalty, when Mat Sadler was bundled over by Sammy Ameobi.

But ten minutes from time Shrewsbury ensured a grandstand finish by halving the deficit. Mat Sadler’s shot crashed off the crossbar. The ball was recycled back into the box, and Junior Brown cushioned a header past the keeper.

Everyone connected with Shrewsbury was bewildered at the referee’s decision not to award a spot kick moments later. Louis Dodds’ pass was blocked by the hand of an opponent, the assistant waved the flag for a spot kick, but the man with the whistle ignored the call.

It was all Salop at the end, but Ian Black’s thunderbolt was blocked by Ben Alnwick, as the former Premier League outfit survived by the skin of their teeth. Shrewsbury travel to Rochdale on Friday, whilst Bolton welcome Scunthorpe on Saturday. Both sides remain in the same places in the table – 21st and 3rd respectively.

Attendance: 16,238 (688 Town fans)

Team Line Ups:

Bolton Wanderers: (4-1-2-1-2)

13. Alnwick, 20. A. Taylor, 5. Beevers, 23. Wilson, 31. Wheater, 22. Ameobi, 32. Thorpe, 8. Spearing (81), 6. Vela, 10. Clough (89), 14. Madine

Subs: 3. Moxey, 7. C. Taylor (89), 11. Anderson, 15. Osede (81), 19. Clayton, 24. Henry, 39. Turner

Subs Not Used: 3. Moxey, 11. Anderson, 19. Clayton, 24. Henry, 29. Turner

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 14. Grimmer, 15. Smith, 3. Sadler, 5. Lancashire, 12. Brown, 6. Black, 11. O’Brien (73), 8. Ogogo, 29. Ebanks-Blake (45), 10. Dodds

Subs: 2. Riley, 7. Whalley (73), 25. Burton, 27. Waring (45), 30. Jones, 37. Barnett, 38. Sears

Subs Not Used: 2.Riley, 25. Burton, 30. Jones, 37. Barnett, 38. Sears

Other League One Results:

Bradford 0 – 0 Scunthorpe

Bristol Rovers 4 – 1 Coventry

Fleetwood 0 – 0 Bury

Millwall 2 – 0 Swindon

MK Dons 0 – 1 Charlton

Oxford 0 – 1 Northampton

Peterborough 1 – 1 Gillingham

Port Vale 0 – 1 Walsall

Rochdale 3 – 0 Chesterfield

Sheffield United 2 – 0 Oldham

Southend 3 – 0 AFC Wimbledon

Report by: Ryan Hillback