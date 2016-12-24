Match Preview: Bolton Wanderers V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury face a tough away Boxing Day test, as they prepare to meet former Premier League outfit Bolton.

But Paul Hurst’s side are brimming with confidence, following successive league wins, to allay relegation fears.

Salop will be boosted by the news that striker AJ Leitch-Smith could return to the fold. The former Crewe forward has been side-lined for almost a month with a knee injury.

Winger Shaun Whalley is pushing for a return to the starting line-up, after fully recovering from a calf injury.

However, Northern Ireland international Ryan McGivern (shoulder) will definitely miss out.

These sides meet for the first time since Bolton sealed a 3-1 League Cup win in August 2013.

Town last achieved a win at Bolton in August 1990, by a 1-0 scoreline. But Bolton have won all five of their previous meetings.

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson, could have Max Clayton available for the first time this season, following knee and hamstring injuries which have blighted the promising forward’s career.

Former Swansea City midfielder Darren Pratley remains absent with a broken leg.

Chris Taylor and Jamie Proctor are both hoping to start. Bolton will also have Wolves loanee James Henry in their ranks, as his deal was extended until the end of the season.

Bolton were denied the chance to be top of the tree at Christmas, as they lost 1-0 to relegation threatened Chesterfield, whilst rivals Scunthorpe eased to a 3-0 victory over Millwall. The Trotters line in third place.

Possible Line Ups:

Bolton Wanderers: (4-5-1)

13. Alnwick, 20. A. Taylor, 31. Wheater, 23. Wilson, 5. Beevers, 10. Clough, 7. C. Taylor, 22. Ameobi, 8. Spearing, 6. Vela, 9. Proctor

Subs: 3. Moxey, 11. Anderson, 14. Madine, 19. Clayton, 24. Henry, 32. Thorpe, 39. Turner

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 14. Grimmer, 15. Smith, 3. Sadler, 5. Lancashire, 12. Brown, 6. Black, 7. Whalley, 8. Ogogo, 10. Dodds, 29. Ebanks-Blake

Subs: 2. Riley, 11. O’Brien, 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 27. Waring, 30. Jones, 38. Sears

Other League One Fixtures:

Bradford V Scunthorpe

Bristol Rovers V Coventry

Fleetwood V Bury

Millwall V Swindon

MK Dons V Charlton

Oxford V Northampton

Peterborough V Gillingham

Port Vale V Walsall

Rochdale V Chesterfield

Sheffield United V Oldham

Southend V AFC Wimbledon (13:00)

Preview by: Ryan Hillback