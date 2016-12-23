TTC Group staff volunteer for Christmas

Christmas spirit is in abundance at one Shropshire firm where staff volunteered to help make it an extra special seasonal event at Blists Hill Victorian Town, one of the ten Ironbridge Gorge Museums, in Telford.

Employees from the road safety organisation are given paid time off work to do voluntary work to benefit the community.

Office staff Sally Guy, Julie O’Ryan, Sarah Jarvis, Aidan Jones and Elaine Brown helped recreate a Victorian Christmas for traditional celebrations at the popular museum.

“We had a great day volunteering our services to decorate the Christmas village and Grotto and make Victorian decorations for the trees,” said Sally, a deputy team leader at the company’s Hadley Park HQ.

She said they “made a mile”of paper chains and painted baubles for trees which has been on display at the December Victorian Christmas scene.

“I think I had more glue on me by the time we left but it was great to learn something new. The staff at the volunteer centre are lovely and really are appreciating everyone’s efforts.

“It is good to give something back to the community. We all felt we had got something out of it by helping Blists Hill which is a large part of our community.”

The staff took up the offer from their employers’ scheme which enables anyone to volunteer in an area of their own personal choice while still getting paid.

HR Manager Mary De Villiers said: “ We can all do more for charity. Our staff already do a lot individually and as a workforce but we thought this scheme would encourage them to do more and we are more than happy to pay employees while they help the community.”

The programme’s aim is to support activities that enhance and serve the communities where employees live and work.

“The intention is to allow employees to give back and support the community. At the same time TTC Group recognises that participating in these sorts of activities enriches the lives of its employees,” she added.

Richard Gough, Volunteer Coordinator at the Ironbridge Gorge Museums commented: “We’re so grateful to the TTC Group for their in-person support for our Victorian Christmas event. As a charity we rely on volunteered time from individuals and local organisations and these contributions help to ensure that we can continue to offer world-class events and activities throughout the year.”

A national training organisation, the TTC Group works with police and the corporate sector to educate 330,000 people each year to improve road safety and manage workplace road safety with TTC DriverProtect.

They are the largest provider of “diversionary” driver training courses, including speed awareness and drink drive rehabilitation courses, to reduce road casualties and are the UK’s leading cycle trainer.

They were given a special accolade from Lord Digby Jones in the Ernst Young awards this year when he praised their successful business model mixed with a high charity ethic.