Top Offers: Shropshire Health Clubs & Gyms

Our guide to the top offers at our favourite Shropshire Health Clubs & Gyms so you can stay fit and healthy in 2017.

The New Year is not only a good time to celebrate the year ahead, but also re-access ourselves and having a positive healthy lifestyle is a goal for all of us!

Here you can find out more about some of the local Health Clubs and Gyms in the area, more about their facilities and location, plus any offers available to get your New Year off to a great start.

Simply Gym -Shrewsbury

Simply Gym offers quality gym facilities at the lowest possible price.

A huge main gym with separate ladies only gym. 2 class studios featuring 45 classes per week that are all included in membership.

Plenty of free parking and all this for £14.99 per month!

Members also get free use of the Telford club too!

Offer:Throughout January there will be no joining fees on some membership packages.

Location Simply Gym, Henley Way, Shrewsbury, SY1 4YQ

Contact: Call 01743 462073

Visit the website at: www.simplygym.co.uk

Shrewsbury’s only 24 hour fitness centre based in the heart of the town.

Anytime Fitness in Shrewsbury, is just that, always open 24 hours, 7 days a week, so you workout when you want!

Offering state-of-the-art equipment, free parking, private bathrooms, live and virtual classes, an outdoor rooftop area and access to over 3,500 clubs worldwide so no matter where you are, you can get to a healthier place!

Offer: 100 memberships at under £35 will be released on the 2nd January 2017.

Location: Cirrus House, Lower Claremont Bank, Shrewsbury. SY1 1RT.

Contact: Call: 01743 562600 – Text: 07426 029 091

Facebook: AnytimeFitnessShrewsbury

The journey of a thousand miles, begins with a single step…

Just four miles from the centre of Oswestry is located Lion Quays Resort, set on a scenic canal off the A5. The Club is home to a state of the art techno gym fitness suite, 25m luxury swimming pool, rustic sauna, stair-lit steam room and relaxing hot tub, tennis courts and if that’s not enough then we have a wide range of fitness classes on offer.

Lion quays country club offers an exclusive range of lifestyle and fitness options, enabling you to get the most from your leisure and relaxation time. With our mix of world class facilities and expertise, joining our country club will provide you and your family with every opportunity to enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

Offer: 3 x FREE 30 Minute Personal Training Sessions, Free Induction and Personal Health

Consultation, 1 x FREE Fitness Starter Pack and…1 x FREE Spa Thermal Suite Visit, 1 x FREE 15 Minute Spa Treat.

Location Lion Quays Country Club , Weston Rhyn, Oswestry, Shropshire SY11 3EN.

Contact: Suzanne our Membership Manager on 01691 684400 or suzanne.williams@lionquays.com

Visit the website at: www.lionquays.co.uk/gym

Unrivaled leisure facilities with gym, classes, pool and spa

Set in 15 acres of gardens at the 300 year old Mercure Shrewsbury Albrighton Hall Hotel & Spa. Inspirations offers members a fully equipped gym with the latest Technogym equipment, plus helpful staff to guide you through your fitness goals, plus over 21 classes including Zumba, Block Fit, H.I.I.T, Marine Fit and *Lyengar Yoga workshop.

After enjoying a full workout, you can relax in their thermal suite including ice room, sauna, Jacuzzi, steam room and aroma room or take a dip in the heated pool. Then relax and unwind in their newly refurbished coffee lounge.

The Orchid Room also offers a number of treatments that can be booked including massage, facials, full body scrubs and wraps as well as manicures and pedicures to truly make you feel new again in the New Year.

*Additional Fee for class

Offer: ‘New year, New You’ special membership offer – just £39 full membership, plus 20% off treatments and hotel prices – contact for more details.

Location Mercure Shrewsbury Albrighton Hall Hotel & Spa, Ellesmere Road, Albrighton, Shrewsbury, SY4 3AG

Contact: Call the team on 01939 291233

Visit the website at: www.mercureshrewsbury.co.uk/health-club-shrewsbury