Telford European Christmas Market to return in 2017

Telford’s European Christmas Market will return next year following a successful first year, it was revealed today.

The European Christmas Market is run by Telford & Wrekin Council – together with partners Retail Alternatives and the Telford Shopping Centre.

The stalls that form the market have been doing a roaring trade since it opened at the beginning of December.

Footfall figures for the opening week show an huge increase of 34.8 per cent entering Telford Shopping Centre via the Southwater doors compared to last year.

As visitors flocked to the market other local businesses also saw a benefit with Starbucks – on the ground floor of Cineworld moving up their corporate league table and Novello Lounge recorded a record week in terms of footfall, the Wrekin Giant also recorded their busiest day to date.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Leisure, said: “Our European Christmas market has been a massive success and I am delighted we can give the public a Christmas present as it prepares for its final day.

“The aim was always to start off with a quality offer rather than something that tried to compete with big city rivals and we feel that approach has worked.

“So we are now committed to running the market again in 2017 with a different layout and a more diverse range of stalls.

“Inevitably there have been things for us to learn from our first attempt but I would like to thank all the traders, our partners Retail Alternatives and Telford Shopping Centre, the tenants in Southwater and most of all everyone who has been to the market to help make it a massive success.”

Glynn Morrow, Telford Shopping Centre manager, said: “We are delighted that Telford & Wrekin Council managed to secure the European Market for Telford in 2016.

“It really has added to the overall customer experience and added another reason for people to come shopping in Telford at Christmas.

“We look forward to working with all partners in 2017 to build on the fantastic success of this year.”

