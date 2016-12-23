Shropshire law firm funds music therapy for children’s charity

A donation from a Shropshire law firm is funding music therapy and new instruments for a county charity which helps life-limited children.

The funding of £978.91 from Ludlow and Telford firm mfg Solicitors is helping Hope House Children’s Hospices, which supports children and families with its two hospices in Oswestry and Conwy.

Thanks to the generous donation, the charity will now be able to improve its music therapy sessions with new equipment which includes an Apple iPad, a mini jambox, drum and sansula, which is a form of thumb piano.

Janna Vigar from mfg Solicitors, said: “We’re delighted to be able to help such an amazing charity, which does so much for so many families across Shropshire.

“We want to be able to help Hope House enhance the lives of children and music therapy is a vital part of that. We hope our donation will help the children and we look forward to keeping up to date with their progress in the months ahead.”

The charity has to raise £6 million a year to provide its services, which includes respite, outreach nursing and counselling for families.

Sarah Johnson, Area Fundraiser for Hope House said: “We are very grateful to mfg Solicitors for the generous donation, which will assist us in providing an essential part of our care.

“Music is hugely important in our children’s lives and the new equipment and technology will help them massively.”

For more information on Hope House Children’s Hospices, which also has a popular charity shop in Ludlow’s King Street, readers can visit www.hopehouse.org.uk.