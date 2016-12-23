Shropshire firm’s pink shake helps raise hundreds of pounds for charity

A campaign by a Shropshire food company to raise awareness of breast cancer has helped raise hundreds of pounds for charity.

Purition, makers of healthy wholefood smoothie blends, launched a new limited edition pink raspberry shake in October to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Since then the company, based at the Shropshire Food Enterprise Centre in Shrewsbury, has seen sales of the new flavour rocket.

Owners Ed and Louise Taylor pledged to donate £1 from every bag sold to Breast Cancer Care and were thrilled this week to hand £600 to charity volunteer Kerry Allison.

Louise said: “We are really proud to be supporting Breast Cancer Care and in turn those women who have had their lives affected by cancer.

“When someone is diagnosed with breast cancer, every bit of their life changes forever and most of us will know someone battling the disease.

“The work carried out by Breast Cancer Care helps to make the journey for these women an easier one by providing advice, support and comfort and we hope our efforts will provide a valuable contribution.”

For every £30 donated to Breast Cancer Care the charity is able to provide specialist advice and support to a breast cancer patient via its dedicated helpline whilst every £450 donated enables

15 women to access support and information from specialist nurses and trained experts.

As well as launching the limited edition shake, Purition also teamed up with Shropshire mum-of-two Julia Allinson to promote healthy eating during breast cancer awareness month.

Julia, who was diagnosed with breast cancer just months after losing her husband Geoff, shared her inspirational story in the hope more people will give thought to the disease, which claims 12,000 lives in the UK every year.

She joined the Purition team this week as they made their donation to charity.

She said: “I’m delighted to have been a part of the campaign by Purition to raise greater awareness of breast cancer. I know through my own experience how valuable it is to have support and advice when your world is turned upside down and there are so many charities out there doing a wonderful job to help women like me.

“I’m sure the £600 raised by Purition will go a very long way to giving many women the positivity they need to stay strong.”

Laura English-Rose, community fundraising executive at Breast Cancer Care, added: “We are so grateful to Purition staff and customers for choosing to donate to Breast Cancer Care with their fantastic pink shake. The funds raised will go towards ensuring that Breast Cancer Care can continue to offer vital care, support and information to people living with breast cancer, and their families and friends.”