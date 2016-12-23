Lead stolen from two chapels in Bridgnorth

Thieves have caused damage to two chapels in Bridgnorth after stealing an amount of lead from their roofs.

It is believed the theft was carried out overnight on Monday into Tuesday.

Police say a significant amount of damage has been caused to the roofs of both chapels.

Police are looking for witnesses and are keen to talk to the occupant or occupants of a van that was in the area at around 11pm on the 19 December.

If you have any information about this incident call West Mercia Police on 101 referencing incident 084S of the 20 December.