Galliers announce children’s book festival backing

A leading Shropshire building company has agreed to become headline sponsor of Shrewsbury Bookfest’s annual children’s literary festival next year.

Galliers Homes has just renewed its position as main backer of Shrewsbury Bookfest’s May Festival, the town’s annual children’s literary event.

Danielle Goffe-Wood, marketing manager at Galliers Homes, said that the firm was pleased to be able to announce a continuation of the partnership.

“We were delighted to become main sponsors of the festival for the first time in 2016 and have just agreed to continue this relationship.

“As a company Galliers is very proud of its links to Shrewsbury and is keen to get involved in community events, charities and activities – our sponsorship of Shrewsbury Bookfest is an ideal opportunity for us to support one of the town’s great festivals.”

Joanna Hughes, festival co-ordinator at Shrewsbury Bookfest added: “We are thrilled to welcome back Galliers as our headline sponsor. Their generous support is crucial to helping this much-loved festival achieve its aims – to inspire, enthuse and entertain children through literature and the arts.”

Some of the biggest names in the world of children’s books, including award winning broadcaster, journalist and author, Clare Balding, will take part in next year’s festival, which will take place in venues across the town from Friday 28th April to Monday 1st May.

Tickets for these events and many more will be on sale to the public from March 2017 via Shrewsbury Bookfest’s website, www.shrewsburybookfest.co.uk