Telford Tigers sign NIHL youngsters

Telford Tigers coach Tom Watkins has signed NIHL youngsters Corey Goodison and Joe Aston on a permanent basis.

The pair have played for the EPL side on a number of occasions this year, following the departures of several senior players.

And with Watkins having been impressed by those displays, he had few hesitations in calling them up for the rest of the season.

He said: “I am pleased to welcome both Corey and Joe to the club full time. They have been welcome additions during the season, when available.

“I want to thank the NIHL Tigers, especially Mike Washburn and Daniel MacKriel, for their help and support.

“Corey and Joe have done a great job for us in making themselves available for training and games, when they haven’t been playing for the NIHL Tigers.”

Defenceman Goodison was called up to the Great Britain under-20s side this season, while Aston has been a top goalscorer with Telford Tigers juniors for much of his career.

Watkins added: “Both players are 19, which is a good age. Corey played for GB under-20s and Joe was very close to making that roster as well.

“Both fit in well with our squad and in the dressing room as well.

“It has been a tough couple of weeks for us, playing short at times, and it will be good to have the extra bodies on the team on a permanent basis.

“Corey’s dedication to his development with us has been excellent and he’s made a lot of progress this season.

“Joe is another very promising youngster who has done well for us. He is a local lad, so this will mean a lot to him.”