Police renew appeal for wanted Telford man

Police have renewed an appeal for a man from Telford who is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at Telford Magistrates Court.

Benjamin ‘Ben’ Watkins, 33-years-old from Telford, was due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on 23 November for a public order offence.

He is also now suspected of being in breach of sex offenders register requirements to notify police of any address he is staying at and has subsequently failed to register any new address with officers.

He is known to have connections in the Telford area of Shropshire as well as in Middlewich in Cheshire and the West Midlands area.

Watkins is described as white, about 6ft tall and of slim build with blue eyes.

If you have seen Ben Watkins or have had any contact with him in recent days, please contact Police on 101.

You can also contact West Mercia Offender Management Unit by dialling 101 and asking for extension 5842. All calls will be treated in confidence.

Alternatively if you want to give information but don’t want to give your name you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers.org.uk. Crimestoppers are not part of the Police and when you contact them you will not be identified. The only person who know that you have given information is you.