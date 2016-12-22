Police investigate racially aggravated incident in Telford

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses or information following a racially aggravated incident which took place in October.

Between 7.06pm and 7.57pm on Saturday 22 October, a 28 year-old woman was travelling on a bus from Hadley to Oakengates.

Towards the end of her journey, she was on the phone when she saw the reflection of a man sat three seats behind her.

She then saw the man make a rude hand gesture towards her whilst being verbally racially abusive.

As she departed the bus, the man also got off. He then walked towards her whilst looking in her direction.

The woman then got into a waiting neighbour’s car and left the area.

The offender is described as a white man of a medium build, bald, approximately 5’11” tall and aged between 35-40 years old. He was believed to be wearing large-style glass framed glasses, an olive green raincoat and dark trousers.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident. If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 674s of 22 October 2016.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org