Man assaulted near nightclub in Wellington

Police are investigating reports of an assault which took place close to a nightclub near Tan Bank in Wellington.

A 26 year-old man is believed to have be subjected to an assault that resulted in facial injuries requiring hospital treatment.

Police would like to talk to a group of between 5-7 men who were seen in the area at around 1am on Friday 16 December. Officers believe they may have information that can help with their enquiries.

West Mercia Police would also like to speak to anyone who has information relating to this incident and would request that you call on 101 referencing incident 0075S of 16 December.