Former Shrewsbury Town defender signs for Colchester United

Jermaine Grandison has put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season at League Two Colchester United.

The 26-year-old who left Shrewsbury in the summer, has been snapped up by Colchester following a successful trial spell.

Colchester who are managed by former Ipswich, Burnley, and Tranmere defender John McGreal, currently occupy 13th place in League Two.

They are aiming to bounce back to League One at the first time of asking, following last season’s relegation misery.

Grandison was a hugely popular figure at the Greenhous Meadow, making 174 appearances, scoring five goals, during a five-year spell at the club.

He initially joined the club on loan in 2011 from Coventry City, making his debut in a 3-1 away win against Accrington Stanley.

The former Tranmere loanee notched his first goal for the club, scoring the winner against Southend in a 2-1 victory in January 2012.

In January 2013, he picked up a pelvic injury, and the club released him at the end of the season. However, he continued his rehab with the side, and was resigned in December of that year.

Grandison has been part of two promotions into League One with Salop – 2011/12 and 2014/15.

He featured in U23 games against Derby and Crystal Palace whilst on trial at the U’s. Grandison will wear the number 34 shirt, and could make his debut in the Boxing Day clash away to Luton.

Article by: Ryan Hillback