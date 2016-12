Firefighters were called to a car fire at Meole Brace Retail Park in Shrewsbury this afternoon.

One fire appliance from Shrewsbury was sent to the incident at around 1.15pm.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets and small gear to put out the fire.

Motorists have been facing long delays in traffic queues entering and exiting the retail park during the busy Christmas shopping period.