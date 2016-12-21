Teme Leisure and Triathlon England team up to launch new multi sports club

South Shropshire’s leading leisure provider Teme Leisure has launched a new triathlon club – based at Teme Ludlow Leisure Centre – in partnership with Triathlon England.

Lee Hassan, General Manager of Teme Leisure, and Chairman of Teme Leisure Triathlon Club, said: “We are extremely excited to launch the first triathlon club for adults in the area, which is the result of a surge of interest in multi-sports from members and non-members.

“From a first meeting in November with Triathlon England to our launch night at Ludlow Brewery last week it has happened very quickly.

“We knew there was a demand for the club, but the support on social media and the turnout on our launch night exceeded our expectations. We already have 65-70 members – a real mix of seasoned veterans and complete newbies – which is a fantastic start!”

The launch was held at Ludlow Brewery, who are sponsoring the club, as well as other businesses including Pearce Cycles. The club has also forged a strong partnership with Ludlow Running Club whose head coach will be one of the two club coaches. Local triathlon coach Mark Warren, will also coach.

“We are keen to build links with existing clubs rather than recreate what they do,” said the Teme Leisure boss.

“We’re an inclusive club, not elitist – we will be very beginner friendly. All members will be invited to meet the coaches in the new year, and taught the principles of training with regular coached and uncoached session. We are looking forward to Teme Leisure Tri Club being a dynamic, energetic successful club for many years to come.”

Kirsty Outhwaite, Manager for Triathlon England (West Midlands region) said: “Teme Leisure in Ludlow have now affiliated to Triathlon England. We are delighted with this new partnership. In the last few years multisports have become mainstream, attracting massive interest around the country. We look forward to seeing the new club active in triathlons and other multisport events in the future.”

Multi sports enthusiast Heath Mountford, 44, from Bitterley, was one of the first people to sign up. He said: “Ludlow boasts four great events of its own, the Sprint Triathlon, Storm The Castle duathlon, Mortimer Forest Trail Race, and the Aquathlon. The club will be a great addition to the town.”

Kate Redmond, 31, explained why she was so keen to sign up. She said: “I stumbled into triathlon as an injured runner and took adult swimming lessons at Teme Leisure. I then developed a love of multisports. We had got a good number of talented triathletes here but without a local club we were all training on our own and seeking support from outside areas.

“I would like to say massive thanks to Lee Hassan and his team for creating a club that will benefit so many of us. It will help us all achieve our individual and collective goals, and reach greater levels of success, I am intrigued to find out what potential we have between us all!”

The club is open to all adults of all levels of fitness and abilities. Annual membership costs £30 (£20 if you are a Teme Leisure / Ludlow Running Club or Ludlow Brewery Cycle Team member. Or £15 if you’re a full-time student.)

Anyone in the Ludlow area with an interest in joining the triathlon club and attending the first Tri Camp on 7th January should email Lee Hassan at triclub@teme-leisure.co.uk.

