Telford company to produce specialist chevrons for motorway vehicles

A company in Shropshire is helping to make motorways safer by producing special chevrons for vehicles stopping for vital work or inspections.

Fleet Design UK based in Telford previously had to order in the chevrons from other UK businesses – meaning clients had to wait around three days for the service.

With the company now being able to cut and produce them on site it only takes 24 hours to complete the job from the time the order is placed.

The Chapter 8 Chevrons are the red and yellow markings which are used on vehicles working on the motorway and are required by UK law.

Company Director Duncan Richards said: “The chevrons have to be specially cut for each vehicle, there can be up to 90 individual stickers as they can’t go over any indentations or corners.

“There are only a handful of companies making them that we know of. It was a big task to build up the library but we’re pleased to become one of only a few companies offering them to customers.

“Not only does producing them ourselves shorten our turnaround time, there’s also a cost benefit to our customers.”

Mr Richards said that his team had been working hard to get ready for the launch by compiling a library containing the exact measurements needed to fit the product to a huge variety of different vehicles.

He added they were now working towards offering the chevrons for sale to the trade over the next couple of months and, once that option was available, the product would be sold on their website.