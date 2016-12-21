Successful open event marks Pure’s decade in business

More than 80 people attended an open day held to mark an important milestone for a Shropshire business.

Pure Telecom, a leading telecoms company founded in Shrewsbury, celebrated a decade in business by hosting the event.

“It was a very successful day with clients, associates and friends coming from throughout Shropshire and beyond to help us mark our 10th anniversary,” said Matt Sandford, managing director, who also celebrated 30 years in the telecoms sector this year.

His award-winning firm Pure Telecom, which now employs almost 20 people, hosted the open day at its head office in Shrewsbury Business Park.

“We had a Formula 1 simulator here in the offices for people to take a ‘test drive’ around Silverstone, with a prize for the winner.

“It proved to be really popular, with guests becoming very competitive,” Matt said.

James Baily of Nowcomm in Derby ‘drove’ the fastest lap around the track and was presented with two tickets for next year’s British Grand Prix as a prize.

Pure specialises in mobile, fixed and hosted telecoms systems for firms of all sizes across the UK and has some leading regional names amongst its clients, including Laura Ashley, Tanners Wines, Morris Lubricants, Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors and Cooper Green Pooks.