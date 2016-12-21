Lucy wins a coveted scholarship

A trainee insurance broker from Shropshire has proved such a success she has won a place on a coveted industry scholarship scheme.

Lucy Sutton, from Newport, joined Henshalls Insurance Brokers in the town as an apprentice, and she has now been named as part of the latest intake on the award-winning Allianz Scholarship Programme.

The programme is designed to provide outstanding learning and networking opportunities, and actively supports brokers to help them achieve their Chartered Institute of Insurance Diploma in 18 months.

Henshalls director Mark Freeman said: “This is an incredible opportunity for Lucy and we couldn’t be more proud of her – it’s a stepping stone towards a high-flying career in our industry, and we know she’ll make the most of everything that comes her way.”

Lucy said: “I’m absolutely overwhelmed to have been chosen as one of just 30 new scholars who will join the programme at the start of the New Year, and I’m thoroughly looking forward to the challenges the scholarship will bring.”

Nearly 200 brokers have received first-class tuition since Allianz launched its programme in 2012. At the end of their studies, scholars also have the opportunity to continue their professional development by having exclusive access to the Alumni membership group.

Simon McGinn, general manager Commercial and Personal, Allianz Insurance, said: “Over the past five years, our broker Scholarship Programme has gone from strength to strength.

“Our collaboration with the CII has been incredibly successful and the programme continues to evolve to keep up with industry standards to ensure we continue to offer brokers the best route to obtaining their CII Diploma in Insurance.

“We remain dedicated to leading the industry professionalism agenda by continually investing in the personal development of brokers, and we’re looking forward to welcoming the talented scholars to this year’s programme.”

The programme in 2017 was open to both commercial and personal lines brokers, and Lucy will join scholars from right across the UK to continue her studies alongside her day-to-day work.