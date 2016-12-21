Last few tickets available for Twisted Fairy Tales at HMP Shrewsbury

Twisted Fairy Tales has been receiving great reviews since its opening night last week. With only two nights left to go tickets are selling fast, with only a few remaining.

Described as a Christmas pantomime gone wrong, groups of ten are led through the former prison by well known and loved fairy tale characters.

This results in a highly entertaining night that’s filled with screams, laughter, plenty of surprises and ideal for those who are looking for a darker, adult twist on the typical Christmas entertainment. Rules are put in place at the outset; no photos or phones and whilst actors are allowed to touch you, you may not touch them back.

Visitors will see classic characters such as Tinkerbell, Little Red Riding Hood, Snow White and Alice in Wonderland in an entirely new light and situations they’d never have imagined. There’s even a shot bar to be found along the way, as well as a trip to Santa’s grotto. After the performance has come to a close, visitors are welcome to enjoy the live music and licensed bar the venue has to offer.

As an immersive theatre production, Twisted Fairy Tales is highly interactive and visitors should prepare (and dress) for the unexpected and whatever surprises or physical possibilities may come their way.

With adult humour and situations, Twisted Fairy Tales is certainly not family-friendly and a strictly 18+ event.

Tickets cost £20.00 per person and are available for purchase from www.imevents.global or by calling 01743 343100. Performances will be held at The Dana Prison, HMP Shrewsbury on December 16th, 17th, 22nd and 23rd, with groups setting off every 10 minutes between 7pm and 9pm.

Article by Jenna Feasey