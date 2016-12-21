In Hines sight Shrewsbury Town should have signed Zavon

Southend United have swooped for former West Ham winger Zavon Hines; a player who would have surely wowed fans at the Greenhous Meadow.

The 27-year-old was tipped for stardom whilst at West Ham United. He scored twice in as many games for the England U21 side, whilst he notched three in 16 Premier League outings.

However, a serious knee injury during the 2008/09 season robbed Hines of a chance to shine at the top flight.

Following short spells at Coventry, Burnley, and Bournemouth, Hines attempted to resurrect his career at the lower echelons of the English game.

And beginning at Bradford he started to become a success. He was part of the Bantams side that produced a memorable League Cup run during the 2012/13 season.

Phil Parkinson’s side produced a major upset when they defeated Arsenal on penalties. In the semi-final Bradford beat another then Premier League outfit Aston Villa, not once, but twice.

However, Bradford’s dreams of a trophy and a spell in Europe were dashed, when Swansea sealed a 5-0 win at Wembley. Hines played the last 15 minutes of the final.

He was released following two goals in 41 games, and had a brief trial at MK Dons, playing part of a Pre-Season friendly against Tottenham X1.

Hines would later opt to join Dagenham and Redbridge. But despite scoring eight times in 38 matches he was unable to halt their slide into the National League.

Shrewsbury could do with pace down the flanks, and Hines offers that in abundance. It is unknown if Shrewsbury did try and sign him, but surely Paul Hurst must have considered it particularly when he was available on a free.

Hopefully, come January, Town add one or two exciting players to stave off the threat of relegation back to the fourth tier.

Article by: Ryan Hillback