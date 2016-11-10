Shropshire author’s new novel takes readers to a medieval fantasy world

Shropshire author, Tomos A. Roberts, debut full novel will take its reader on an exciting journey like no other, with battles, horsemanship, intrigue and magic.

After producing several short stories, which have been well received and running school workshops across Shropshire to encourage young people to read and enjoy fiction. Tomos A. Roberts has now created his first full novel after months of writing – ‘THE GAMES – Age of Blood’ is released as part of his Riders of the North Series.

The novel introduces us to ‘The Games’ declared as an opportunity for provinces to compete; in Arts, Music, Sports, and Physical Combat. The young warriors are proud to represent their home province and plan to have some fun but secret alliances, plots, imprisonment, threats and assassination attempts find them competing for their lives, and for the future of their world!

Tom, who lives in Shropshire, travels, writes and observes the world. As a history graduate, his experiences have helped create stories that let the reader escape reality into an epic fantasy world of adventure, battle, bravery, fear, doubt, trust, friendship, loyalty, and the journey in finding your place in the world.

He last year also won the Shropshire Star ‘Pride of Shropshire’ award and was also featured on BBC Radio, which he says was instrumental in profiling his work.

‘The Games – An Age of Blood’ is released this week on Amazon and ibooks and is set to sell well in UK and USA, where he has already made headway with his short stories.



A review published on Amazon Kindle edition said:

“This a fantastic debut. The storytelling is wonderful and I am already feeling drawn in to the world that has been created. Adventure that satisfies the Tolkien-esque fantasy lover in me. I can’t wait for the rest of the series!”

You may also like to read Riders of the North: The Horse Lord by Tomos A. Roberts which is available from Amazon.



