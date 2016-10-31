Wem residents take to social media after hearing what sounded like an explosion

Residents in Wem this evening took to social media after hearing what sounded like a loud explosion.

Reports of frightened children and elderly residents have been posted online following the noise earlier just before 8pm.

Thomas Adams School said it was responsible and had been disposing of old chemicals in a controlled way.

They said that West Mercia Police officers were at the school whilst the disposal took place.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire appliances from Prees, Shrewsbury and Wem along with an operation officer following reports of an ‘explosion’.

Local residents have complained that some warning should have been given due to the loud noise, especially as it was Halloween and many children were out with families trick or treating and attending parties.

Elderly residents in the Lowe Hill Gardens area were also reported to have been distressed by the noise.

A West Mercia Police Spokesperson said: “An Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit, disposed of some out of date chemicals at Thomas Adams School, Wem, local residents may have experienced a loud bang.”