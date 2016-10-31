Campaigners gather at Meole Brace roundabout as work begins

A group of protesters this morning gathered at Meole Brace roundabout in Shrewsbury over plans to change the roundabout design.

The changes to the roundabout will see a road, cycle and footpath constructed through its centre.

The initial stage of the work began at 10am this morning and will see utilities being moved between now and Christmas.

Shropshire Council says the work is designed to improve access to the town, make it a safer and more appealing place to visit or do business, whilst also reducing pollution levels.

Around twenty campaigners who are worried over wildlife being disturbed, as well as the unnecessary work and the cost of the project gathered on the roundabout at 8am today.

Over 4,000 people have signed a petition set up a week ago against the works.

Gwen Stoddart, who created the petition said: “So many people are against the changes being made to the roundabout, whilst there was a consultation, many people didn’t see it and the first they knew of the changes was when signs were placed on the island advising motorists of the work.

“We have gathered this morning for a peaceful protest to show that we are not happy with what the council are about to do. Last week a letter was sent to Shropshire Council and they have issued a public response, but it would be great to have a meeting and talk this through.

“We shall keep making our voices heard and with over 4,000 people signing the 38 Degrees petition it shows many people are unhappy.”

Speaking of the petition, Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transportation, said:

“It is frustrating that this petition challenges my commitment to the people of Shropshire, as my team and I work incredibly hard to deliver a positive and effective infrastructure. This work is crucial to meet current and future demands on Shrewsbury’s roads and the surrounding area.

“As previously stated, this work is being undertaken at no cost to Shropshire Council, with the funds coming from the Marches Local Enterprise Fund and required contributions from developers. If this work was were not carried out, in four or five years we would be facing criticism for not doing something sooner, and I’m entirely confident that this work is both justified and crucial for the town.

“It is important to stress that without this work the roundabout will become overloaded. The wider project this piece of work forms part of will deliver the infrastructure Shrewsbury needs to continue to be a wonderful place to live, visit and do business for generations to come.”

Shropshire Council say that a full consultation has taken place and all the work is fully compliant.

Mr Jones added: “The work to be carried out in the coming months is only to move some of the utilities, and will not see any changes to the trees nor any of the areas the petition objects to.”