Work to begin at Meole Brace roundabout as part of Shrewsbury transport improvements programme

Work to create a new link road and shared-use pathway through Meole Brace roundabout in Shrewsbury, and to upgrade the existing traffic signals at the island, will begin on Monday 31 October.

It’s the first construction work being carried out as part of the Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package (SITP) which aims to discourage drivers from using the town centre as a through route, and to make better use of the town’s outer and inner ring roads instead.

It’s hoped that this will improve traffic flows, reduce congestion and make the town centre more pedestrian and cyclist friendly.

The new road and pathway link at Meole Brace roundabout will be created between Roman Road and the A5112 exit towards the A5, and the first phase of work will be to lay new, and decommission old, utility pipes and cables.

This first phase will last approximately five weeks and will require some lane closures so that the works can be completed safely. To minimise disruption during the festive period, work will finish on Friday 2 December and begin again in the New Year. Work at the roundabout is due to be completed next spring.

Once the work is completed the roundabout will have the extra capacity needed to accommodate future traffic levels and reduce congestion, and will have improved pedestrian and cyclist facilities.

Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“This work is the first stage of an important package that’ll provide a wide range of economic benefits for Shrewsbury and a real boost to the town centre, by removing traffic from the town, and improving things for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

“We’ve developed a traffic management plan that aims to maintain traffic flows whilst work is carried out at the roundabout, but some disruption may be unavoidable.

“Whilst we deliver these improvements we ask people for their patience and support and offer our apologies for any inconvenience that may be caused.

“This important work, and all of the work being carried out as part of the SITP, will be carried out at no cost to Shropshire Council and is a great example of how Shropshire can attract and benefit from external funding, something that’s increasingly vital as council budgets are cut.”

Under the plans work will be carried out over the next 11 months to improve four major junctions around the ‘inner bypass’, at Meole Brace roundabout, English Bridge Gyratory, Reabrook roundabout and Longden Coleham – including improved crossings at many of these junctions.

At the same time, a number of improvements are planned for the town centre to make it more attractive and appealing for pedestrians, and to make it easier for pedestrians and cyclists to access the town centre and find their way around.

The SITP aims to encourage drivers to use the ‘inner bypass’ for trips across the town, rather than using routes through the town centre. It is anticipated that it will lead to improved journey times and journey time reliability.